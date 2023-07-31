For centuries, podi has given Indian dishes a magical spice boost

You'll commonly find chutney in Indian restaurants or supermarkets. Served as an accompaniment to the meal, it's a vital part of Indian cuisine. The word chutney is a derivative of the Hindi word ‘chatni’ or ‘chatna’ which basically means to lick. As a condiment, it loosely refers to a preparation made with fruits, flowers, vegetables, lentils and spices. Preserved with sugar, vinegar, oil, or a plethora of herbs and spices, every region has its own take on this accompaniment – no Indian meal is complete without it.





It's easy to take chutney for granted and dismiss it as an afterthought to a meal – but imagine a plate of samosa chaat without a spicy coriander relish or tangy tamarind and date condiment. These additions don't just enhance the flavours in a dish, they also bolster the nutrients in the meal.





There are many variations of chutneys in India and, in Australia, you might be familiar with the herbal punch of a mint and coriander combination and the sweetness of mango chutney. However, what's not so commonly found outside of India is the South Indian podi (powder) or pudi. Podi is a condiment made with lentils (such as chana dal), curry leaves, coconut and sesame seeds. It's also flavoured with spices, like red chillies or black pepper, which are roasted and crushed into a powder to be relished with your next meals. The spice blend can add a lot of buzz to your rice. Source: Bhavna Kalra According to the ancient Tamil Sangam literature , podi emerged from the southern states of India and the Vijayanagar dynasty (1336–1646) has been credited for making this spice blend popular. Traditionally, it's eaten with rice or steamed idli as a part of the meal, usually mixed with ghee (clarified butter) or gingelly oil . Podi can also be showered on snacks or fried vegetables. You can also use it as a dry rub on meat or sprinkle your favourite podi on buttered bread for that extra oomph – it never fails to disappoint.





Every Southern Indian state has its own take on podi and while these spice mixes can lift meals with their flavours, there are many health benefits to them as well. Angaya podi is given to new mothers to help with their postpartum recovery and can be also used to reduce indigestion. Nuvvula podi contains sesame seeds, which is great for your calcium intake.

One of the most famous versions of this spice blend is gunpowder or milagai podi , which packs a punch (as its name suggests). In Andhra Pradesh, it might contain dried coconut, roasted gram, garlic, a lot of dry chillies, coriander and cumin seeds. However, in Tamil Nadu , podi can feature two different types of lentils, sesame seeds and asafoetida, and sometimes has jaggery or palm sugar for a hint of sweetness. Preparing spices, lentils and other ingredients for making podi. Source: Bhavna Kalra When making this spice blend, you can adjust the chilli according to your tolerance level. Roasting the lentils and spices adds depth to the mix. Personally, I love adding dried coconut flakes when making the podi, but you can skip it if you prefer. You can also replace sesame seeds with unsalted peanuts and that tastes great, too.





Gunpowder podi

Makes 500ml







Ingredients





¼ cup sesame seeds or unsalted raw and skinned peanuts

3 tsp oil (you can use gingelly, coconut oil or vegetable oil)

15-20 dried red chillies

20 curry leaves

¼ cup chana dal

½ cup urad dal

¼ cup dried coconut flakes

½ tsp asafoetida

½ tsp turmeric powder



Salt to taste

Method





In a heavy-bottomed medium pan, add the sesame seeds or peanuts and dry roast on a low heat until they turn a light golden brown (around 2 minutes) and set aside in a small bowl.

Add 2 tsp oil to the pan and fry the chillies until they puff up (around 1 minute). Add the curry leaves and continue to sauté the ingredients until they turn crisp (around 1 minute). Transfer to the same bowl and allow to cool. Pour the remaining oil in the pan and add the chana and urad dal, and cook until light golden brown (around 2 minutes). Transfer to the same bowl and allow to cool. In a medium-sized pan over low heat, add the dried coconut and toast lightly (around 1 minute). Add the asafoetida and turmeric and mix well.

Transfer all the contents to the same bowl and set aside to cool. Add salt and grind the mix into a coarse paste. Transfer to a clean jar and refrigerate.