Chinese potli samosas

For the dough : combine flour, salt and ghee in a bowl. Using your hands, bring it together. Once it starts to resemble a crumble, you can gradually add the water, working it into the flour mixture until it comes together as a dough. Knead the dough for 3-4 minutes on a clean bench. Form it into a ball and let it rest under a damp towel for 30 minutes.

For the filling : heat the oil over medium heat in a large saucepan or wok. Add the garlic, ginger and green chilli and saute them until they are fragrant. Add the cabbage, carrots and mushrooms with salt and saute further for 3-5 minutes to cook off the moisture in the vegetables. Add the sugar, white pepper, soy sauce, sriracha and stir fry until it is combined. Transfer the mixture to a baking sheet to cool completely.

To assemble : section off the rested dough into 4 portions. Work with one portion at a time keeping the unused portions under the towel so they do not dry out. Roll the dough out into a rough oval shape approximately 20cm x 15cm. Using a knife cut lengthwise in half, and crosswise into thirds to create 6 wrappers the size of a wonton skin.

Carefully handle the wrappers. Bring the tip of your index finger and thumb together to create a circle. Place the wrapper on top of the circle and gently create a cavity for your filling. Spoon 1 tsp of filling into the cavity and use your thumb and index finger to pinch and seal the sheet to create a potli shape. Repeat the process until all of the filling and dough has been used.