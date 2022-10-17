SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Chinese potli samosas

Indian Chinese cuisine is a distinct culinary style that combines elements of both Indian and Chinese dishes and flavours. These Chinese potli samosas are wonderfully golden and crunchy, and my take on this dish includes a delicious veggie filling that you would find very close to what would be in a Shanghai spring roll.

serves

24

people

preparation

15

minutes

cooking

20

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

  • 240 g flour
  • 3 tbsp ghee, melted
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 120 ml water
  • Neutral oil, for frying
Filling
  • 2 tbsp neutral oil
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 5 g ginger, chopped
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • 300 g Chinese cabbage, shredded
  • 1 carrot, julienned
  • 3 dried shiitake mushrooms, hydrated and chopped
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp sugar
  • ½ tsp white pepper
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp sriracha
  • Coriander leaves, to garnish
  • Sweet chilli sauce, to serve
  • ¼ cup coriander leaves to garnish
Resting time: 30 min

Instructions

  1. For the dough: combine flour, salt and ghee in a bowl. Using your hands, bring it together. Once it starts to resemble a crumble, you can gradually add the water, working it into the flour mixture until it comes together as a dough. Knead the dough for 3-4 minutes on a clean bench. Form it into a ball and let it rest under a damp towel for 30 minutes.
  2. For the filling: heat the oil over medium heat in a large saucepan or wok. Add the garlic, ginger and green chilli and saute them until they are fragrant. Add the cabbage, carrots and mushrooms with salt and saute further for 3-5 minutes to cook off the moisture in the vegetables. Add the sugar, white pepper, soy sauce, sriracha and stir fry until it is combined. Transfer the mixture to a baking sheet to cool completely.
  3. To assemble: section off the rested dough into 4 portions. Work with one portion at a time keeping the unused portions under the towel so they do not dry out. Roll the dough out into a rough oval shape approximately 20cm x 15cm. Using a knife cut lengthwise in half, and crosswise into thirds to create 6 wrappers the size of a wonton skin.
  4. Carefully handle the wrappers. Bring the tip of your index finger and thumb together to create a circle. Place the wrapper on top of the circle and gently create a cavity for your filling. Spoon 1 tsp of filling into the cavity and use your thumb and index finger to pinch and seal the sheet to create a potli shape. Repeat the process until all of the filling and dough has been used. 
  5. Heat your frying oil in a large wok to 140-150°C. Fry for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Carefully remove from the oil and place over a sieve or on a plate lined with paper towels. Allow to cool for a few minutes before transferring to your serving plate. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with sweet chilli sauce.
 

Celebrate 
Diwali with SBS

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 27 July 2023 4:40pm
By Lucky Dragon Supper Club
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends