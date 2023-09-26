Fresh ideas are coming in hot in Big BBQ Month

— Big BBQ Month is back and firing things up, with four great new shows running Tuesday nights from 7.30pm, October 3 to December 26. Episodes will be available at SBS On Demand after they air —





Do you think of the barbecue when planning a weekend breakfast or brunch? You will after you see recipes for coffee-rubbed steak tacos with scrambled eggs, and potato rosti cooked on the grill. How about using the grill for curry night? Or making a smoky take on potato salad?





Keen grillsters Nico Reynolds, Spencer Watts and Steven Raichlen will be firing things up on SBS Food and SBS On Demand from October 3 in the 2023 edition of Big BBQ Month (which, lucky for us, is actually going to run through to December). They'll be bringing their grill game every Tuesday night with new and unusual ideas to use the barbecue all day, all ways.





Here's a taste of what's coming our way:





Hot sauce

Chef Nico Reynolds' food is a cool blend of Irish, Jamaican and Latin soul food, and his debut TV series, All Fired Up , features fantastic flavours, cooked up out and about, and in the kitchen. In the third episode, his grandmother joins him in the kitchen: "My grandmother is my food hero, and I learnt everything about intuitive cooking from watching her in her kitchen, and now it's my turn to cook for her. So, no pressure!"



Her visit also gives him the chance to get a handle on a family favourite, as he gets her to show him how to make her hot sauce. No grill needed for that one, but it's great for serving with barbecued meats, or even, as Nico suggests, in scrambled eggs for a breakfast kick.





Nico Reynolds with his grandmother, Mavis Henry. Credit: Nico Reynolds: All Fired Up



Chicken curry

Also on the menu in All Fired Up is a fantastic Caribbean grilled chicken curry with coleslaw and plantains, inspired by another of his grandmother's recipes.



Chicken curry. Credit: Nico Reynolds: All Fired Up



Lime-roasted Peruvian Potato Salad

In Planet BBQ , another of the shows firing things up in Big BBQ Month, Steven Raichland explores the world of live-fire cooking. Each week, the show focuses on a different grill culture, from Mexican to Argentinian to Thai, with guest grill masters and hunger-inducing field trips. Recipes include a Peruvian potato and carrot salad, which features a Huancaina sauce - a spicy cheese sauce that originated in a region of Peru called Huancayo.



Smoke-roasted Peruvian potato salad. Credit: Planet BBQ



Grilled oysters with prosciutto and parmigiano

The barbecue line-up features not just one but two shows from Steven Raichlen. Project Fire is an insightful exploration of how we grill today and how we will grill and smoke tomorrow. Steven is joined by on-set guests and innovators of live-fire cooking to share techniques and recipes that will elevate your backyard barbecue. Among them - classy appetiser ideas like grilled oysters.



Grilled oysters with prosciutto and parmigiano. Credit: Project Fire Brunch tacos



Spencer Watts loves a good barbecue and in new series Fun'Q (great name, Spencer!) he's playing with all sorts of creative ideas. And as his 'Brunch is Lit' episode shows, you can use the barbecue at any time of day. Among the recipes in the ep are these coffee-rubbed steak tacos with grilled capsicum scrambled eggs, along with grilled PB&J pizza with banana, and potato rosti with bacon BBQ sauce.

