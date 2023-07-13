How to cut sashimi at home

--- Stream Khanh Ong's Wild Food from Sunday 30 April at 8:30pm or watch live on SBS Food (channel 33). For recipes, articles and more visit the program page . ---











“The taste of sashimi is determined by the quality of fish and the way you cut it,” fish monger Narito Ishii from GetFish at Sydney’s Fish Market tells SBS Food.





Ishii has been in the industry for over two decades, providing fresh seafood to Japanese restaurants around Sydney.





“The rule of thumb when cutting sashimi is to keep the fish cells [as] intact as possible.”





Regardless of the cutting style, you should follow two simple rules below. Narito Ishii, GetFish Source: Yumi Oba Cut against the grain





Always cut sashimi against the grain for more tender slices. This means slicing across the grain to make the connective tissues shorter. If you cut along the grain, your sashimi will be stringier.





Pull not push





Sashimi is cut using one pulling motion (drawing the knife towards you). Pull the length of the knife through the fillet, starting at the bottom of the blade. You should never push and pull.

Cutting style

There are two ways to cut sashimi, depending on your preference and the type of fish you are using.





“Hira-zukuri is the most common cutting style, easy for beginners,” says Ishii.





In hira-zukuri, sashimi is cut from the right end of the saku or the sashimi block, working your way to the left.





Hira-zukuri gives you a thick, rectangular slice and is suitable for both red and white fish. Hira-zukuri Source: Yusuke Oba On the other hand, in sogi-zukuri , you start from the left end of the saku, with your knife angled to the right. Cutting at an angle makes the sashimi thinner with a broader cross-section.





“This is recommended for white fish with firmer flesh, like snapper.”





Not only does sogi-zukuri bring out the fish's unique texture, but having a broader cross-section makes it suitable for carpaccio and any marinated dishes, as the flavours will infuse easily. Sogi-zukuri Source: Yusuke Oba

The Knife

"The best knife to cut sashimi is, of course, a sashimi knife or Yanagiba designed to do just that," Monty Govender from Boatshed Gifts at the Sydney Fish Markets tells SBS Food.





These are razor-sharp and allow for delicate, intricate work. However, depending on the range, these carry a hefty price tag, from a few hundred to thousands.





While these are tools worth investing in for chefs and the like, he says a fillet knife or any sharp knife with a thin long blade should do the job. Monty Govender, Boatshed Gifts Source: Yumi Oba

How to pick and store sashimi

Always check that it is "sashimi grade," as some are not suited for raw eating.





The fish market is the best place for sashimi, as these fish are handled 'separately' from the fillets, says Ishii.





"This is not to say that fish in local stores are not fresh. But they are often handled roughly and can damage the cells."





Also, check that the colour is vibrant and the fillet is plump.





"You can also determine the freshness of tuna by looking at the blood line. When it is fresh, it has a bright reddish-black color, but as it loses freshness, it gradually darkens in color."





If unsliced and stored correctly, saku can stay sashimi quality for up to 3 days.





"Moisture is the enemy," says Ishii.





"Wrap your block in a paper towel, then glad wrap. It is even better to keep them on a metallic tray in the chill section of your fridge." Sashimi grade tuna, GetFish Source: Yumi Oba While the taste may be compromised, you can also freeze sashimi blocks. The best way to defrost them is to put them under cold running water if vacuum packaged. If not, allow it to defrost in the fridge overnight and Ishii recommends always wipe away excess moisture.



