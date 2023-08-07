Immerse yourself at Tali Wiru the Indigenous dining experience under the stars at Uluru

--- Take a trip around Australia with Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites , streaming free from Tuesday 8 August on SBS On Demand . Catch the series on SBS Food at 8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays 8.30pm on SBS. ---





Rising above the surrounding landscape, Ulu r u, located in the southern part of the Northern Territory is one of the greatest natural wonders of the world.





Imagine an Indigenous dining experience overlooking Ulu r u and Kata Tju t a, with the sound of yidaki (digeridoo) , and storytellers sharing tales of Indigenous culture.





Meaning beautiful dune in local Pitjantjatjara language, Tali Wiru is an exclusive five-hour dining experience which runs from early April until mid-October every year.





Limited to just 20 guests a night, this premium dining event is highly sought after by guests who are looking for a deeper cultural experience.



A gastronomic fine dining experience enjoying views of Uluru and Kata Tjuta and the night sky Credit: Supplied: Tali Wiru While Indigenous ingredients have hit the culinary scene recently, Tali Wiru have been incorporating this ancestral knowledge into their menu for a decade.





"Working at Tali Wi r u brings back memories of the tastes of my childhood," commis chef Jayden Weetra tells SBS Food.





Originally from the Flinders Ranges, Weetra says he was spoiled by the amount of native fruit available in South Australia where he grew up.





"I grew up eating some of these ingredients as a kid but normally raw straight off the bush and it was only when I started here that I began cooking and experimenting with it."





"Now I get to cook with these flavours and introduce them to our guests," says Weetra.



Poh and Adam with Tali Wiru chef, Jayden Weetra. Credit: Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites His favourites include the zesty flavours of desert lime and rosella.





"Quandongs are also very nice, I had them growing up as a kid, they were everywhere where I grew up in the countryside of Adelaide, there was a lot around."





"We also use a lot of lemon myrtle at Ayers Rock Resort. We have a lemon myrtle cocktail at Walpa Lobby Bar which guests say is very nice. I use it in dressings, salads, and even use it for a dry rub on meats. It’s a really versatile herb."



Weetra started as a trainee at the Ayers Rock Resort, straight after finishing high school.





Ayers Rock Resort hosts a national indigenous training academy run by by Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia (owned by the government's Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation ), established to provide young Indigenous Australians with solid career prospects in retail, horticulture, hospitality and tourism at Voyages properties.





"Now I’m a commis chef and I’m keen to keep progressing," he says.





"I like cooking outside and getting the chance to see the stars, if I leave here, I doubt I’ll get that experience at work every day."



Weetra says Tali Wiru is a special place.





"You get a very intimate and personal experience, take your time, enjoy the food, the company and the location."





If he had an opportunity to dine as a guest, Weetra would order the aubergine confit with eggplant miso, aniseed myrtle figs, seablite, lemon myrtle vegan feta and bush grain.





"It is a great vegetarian option, really different and quite refreshing with lots of different ingredients including fermented mushrooms, seablite and miso."

