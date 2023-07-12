Macarons make this kitchen go round

--- Stream Plat du Tour, Guillaume's Paris, Michel Roux's French Country Cooking and a whole lot more, right now and for free at . ---
Remember back when we had no idea that a macaron was different to a ? For a brief moment in time, we had our meringue all confused with our coconut and no one was really sure what was going on.
And then we fell in love.
Macaroons are great and all, but have you ever been out with a macaron? That's love, baby. Sweet, sweet love.
Just in case you love macaroons
Coconut macaroons
Each biscuit is created perfectly imperfectly so no two are quite the same. That delicately crisp meringue shell melting enchantingly into its creamy centre, each bite an unfolding symphony... sorry, love has a way of bringing the hack poet out in us all.
Fortunately, the most wonderfully poetic thing about the macaron is that it's available to everyone. All of us, any time, because while the macaron presents as a high-maintenance princess in a castle in the clouds, at heart they're a simple sweet, no trouble to anyone.
Once you get to know them, of course.
French kiss
It's love, so naturally, the French started the whole thing. It's only fitting that we celebrate their ingenuity with a batch of . Plus reveal their secrets: the trick to preventing macarons from cracking is to let them rest for an hour before baking. Shhh...
These are sandwiched with a dollop of meringue buttercream. Source: China Squirrel
Chocolate coveted
A further secret to making the perfect macaron is to store them in the fridge for a few hours after baking, then bring them back to room temperature before serving. That's how you get the coveted chewy-crispy-melty texture. Practice the technique often using this recipe.
Chocolate biscuit. chocolate filling, chocolate yes please. Source: The Chocolate Queen
Sweetly slammed
Take your chocolate macaron next level with this . All the chocolate you love rolled in crushed Tim Tam biscuits. Slam us up!
Just when you thought your love for macarons had reached its peak, it met Tim Tam. Source: The Scran Line
Golden macarons
Mitey worthwhile
While we're on the subject of classic Aussie tastes, do you fancy adding a little ? Hear us out: it works a lot like salted caramel, only saltier and sweeter and better.
Blending salty and sweet, this is a very Australian take on France's culinary icon. Source: Nick Makrides
Stripped down
St-Emilion in the southwest of France is equally famous for macarons as Paris. These aren't posh city macarons, though. Rather, the rustic St-Emilion version consists of a single almond biscuit without ganache or fanfare. Which makes them perfect for layering with chocolate mousse to create .
The pared-down macarons of St-Emilion are also lovely to eat on their own with a cuppa. Source: Anson Smart
Sound advice
Here's a recipe for a where renowned French pâtissier, Pierrick Boyer, steps us through the basics. He wisely counsels that macarons can take a little while to master, so keep trying. Fortunately, even a "failed" macaron using this recipe tastes divine.
Once mastered, homemade macarons will give you bragging rights forever. Source: SBS Food
Fancy affair
Trust Guillaume Brahimi to put a fancy spin on a classic. This is how to serve macarons at your next dinner party - a that is just as much art as dessert. Your guests won't know whether to eat it or hang it on a wall. Our advice? Eat the macaron.
Beautiful pink meringues sandwiching raspberry sorbet, Chantilly cream and whole raspberries *chef's kiss*. Source: Guillaume's Paris
Cherry bomb
Let's end our macaron mingling with a . Chocolate macaron shells with a rich cherry filling - sound familiar in the best possible way?
The classic Cherry Ripe takes on our French favourite. Source: The Scran Line
Sigh high tea
