Melted cheese, please

There are many times in life when only melted cheese will do. Witness:
- Long days
- Parting ways
- Dippy things
- Party brings
- Late-night feasts
- Nightmare beasts
- Rowdy kids
- Financial skids
- Absorbing books
- Withering looks
- Birthday cheers
- Friday beers
- Friendship starters
We could go on, but the verdict is already clear: melted cheese is always a good idea. Sign up here for your next cheesy moment.
Keep it simple
Cheese-heads already know that melted cheese is a . Why mess with perfection?
This decadent combination of butter and cheese is balanced with a shot of ouzo to the frying pan, and a wedge of lemon. Source: One World Kitchen
Add a little something
A bowl of pasta with pepper and two types of cheese is a very good idea indeed. could not be easier to make nor more delightful to eat.
Pasta with melted cheese is all you need. Source: Mary Makes It Easy
Of course, pasta goes with melted cheese as yum goes with tastebud, so keep grating that Parmesan and try one of these melty dishes too:
Put it in this toastie
Bow down to the king of cheese toasties - the .
Make a thick sauce of cheese, beer, mustard and Worcestershire sauce to drown a ham toastie, then grill until bubbling and brown. Source: Adam Liaw
Or this one
What's that, ? Okay, okay, we declare it a tie.
The kind of meal that stops time. Source: SBS Food
Just add haloumi
If you love your melted cheese, then you'll already be a sucker for haloumi. Here it crosses cultures by .
Who knew a grilled haloumi crust is exactly what lasagne needed? Source: Donna Hay
Tart it up
The only thing melted cheese likes better than a toastie is a tart. Try it out in Guillaume's , which is pastry, cheese and eggs made better.
A good cheese doesn't need much extra to satisfy. Source: Stefanie Forester
Roll it out
What's a melted cheese list without ? An incomplete list, that's what.
Cheat your pizza by using flatbread instead of dough. The cheese is just as good. Source: Donna Hay
Pile on the corn chips
Demand for on the cheese list, was also noted.
Scooping up melted cheese with a corn chip is one of life's greatest pleasures. Source: Adam Liaw
Dip things in
If you've ever with friends, you'll know. Dipping things into cheese with company is life.
This picture makes you want to dip your entire body into that tub of cheesy goodness... just us? Source: Savannah van der Niet
Dip some more
It's not just fondue that knows the value of sticking things into hot cheese - try mixing in with your pimped-up melted mozzarella and get back to us.
If you haven't tried kimchi with cheese, you're welcome. Source: SBS Food
Can never get enough
Baked camembert is a , however, you serve it. Works with brie too:
Load up the board, we're going in. Source: Donal's Meals in Minutes
Take little bites
For your next dinner party, melt a little on toasted sourdough then drizzle with a little honey. It's the little things that mean so much.
Source: SBS Food
Bake it veg
Slide some cheese and bake them until the flavours start to melt together. Wonderful straight from the oven, but equally good the next day.
Roasting a whole cauliflower with a cheese sauce is your new comfort go-to. Source: Alan Benson
Make it potato
Whatever you do with potatoes, make sure you add melted cheese. The potato bake is one of those that delivers every single time.
Every cuisine has the world's best potato bake recipe and they are all correct. Source: Stefanie Forester
Puff it out
Another melty classic that deserves mastering is the . Such an intense cheesy flavour, whisked away by your tastebuds in moments but remembered forever. Melted cheese is like that.
A combination of cheddar, Gruyère and Parmesan puffed into instant addiction. Source: Alan Benson
More oozy hugs
The beauty of barbecuing cheese