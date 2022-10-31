Melted cheese, please

--- Stream Plat du Tour, Guillaume's Paris, Michel Roux's French Country Cooking and a whole lot more, right now and for free at SBS On Demand . ---











There are many times in life when only melted cheese will do. Witness:





Long days

Parting ways

Dippy things

Party brings

Late-night feasts

Nightmare beasts

Rowdy kids

Financial skids

Absorbing books

Withering looks

Birthday cheers

Friday beers

Friendship starters

We could go on, but the verdict is already clear: melted cheese is always a good idea. Sign up here for your next cheesy moment.

Keep it simple

This decadent combination of butter and cheese is balanced with a shot of ouzo to the frying pan, and a wedge of lemon. Source: One World Kitchen Cheese-heads already know that melted cheese is a dish all on its own . Why mess with perfection?

Add a little something

Pasta with melted cheese is all you need. Source: Mary Makes It Easy A bowl of pasta with pepper and two types of cheese is a very good idea indeed. Cacio e pepe could not be easier to make nor more delightful to eat.





Of course, pasta goes with melted cheese as yum goes with tastebud, so keep grating that Parmesan and try one of these melty dishes too:

Put it in this toastie

Make a thick sauce of cheese, beer, mustard and Worcestershire sauce to drown a ham toastie, then grill until bubbling and brown. Source: Adam Liaw Bow down to the king of cheese toasties - the Welsh rarebit .

Or this one

The kind of meal that stops time. Source: SBS Food What's that, Croque Monsieur ? Okay, okay, we declare it a tie.

Just add haloumi

Who knew a grilled haloumi crust is exactly what lasagne needed? Source: Donna Hay If you love your melted cheese, then you'll already be a sucker for haloumi. Here it crosses cultures by topping lasagne like a boss .

Tart it up

A good cheese doesn't need much extra to satisfy. Source: Stefanie Forester The only thing melted cheese likes better than a toastie is a tart. Try it out in Guillaume's tarte au Maroilles , which is pastry, cheese and eggs made better.

Roll it out

Cheat your pizza by using flatbread instead of dough. The cheese is just as good. Source: Donna Hay What's a melted cheese list without pizza ? An incomplete list, that's what.

Pile on the corn chips

Scooping up melted cheese with a corn chip is one of life's greatest pleasures. Source: Adam Liaw Demand for nachos on the cheese list, was also noted.

Dip things in

This picture makes you want to dip your entire body into that tub of cheesy goodness... just us? Source: Savannah van der Niet If you've ever fondued with friends, you'll know. Dipping things into cheese with company is life.

Dip some more

If you haven't tried kimchi with cheese, you're welcome. Source: SBS Food It's not just fondue that knows the value of sticking things into hot cheese - try mixing kimchi in with your pimped-up melted mozzarella and get back to us.

Can never get enough

Load up the board, we're going in. Source: Donal's Meals in Minutes Baked camembert is a charcuterie marvel , however, you serve it. Works with brie too:

Take little bites

Source: SBS Food For your next dinner party, melt a little goat's cheese on toasted sourdough then drizzle with a little honey. It's the little things that mean so much.

Bake it veg

Roasting a whole cauliflower with a cheese sauce is your new comfort go-to. Source: Alan Benson Slide some cheese over your veggies and bake them until the flavours start to melt together. Wonderful straight from the oven, but equally good the next day.

Make it potato

Every cuisine has the world's best potato bake recipe and they are all correct. Source: Stefanie Forester Whatever you do with potatoes, make sure you add melted cheese. The potato bake is one of those classic combos that delivers every single time.

Puff it out