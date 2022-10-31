Blog

Melted cheese, please

This is how you melt your cares away.

Potato and cheese bake (tartiflette)

Source: Stefanie Forester

There are many times in life when only melted cheese will do. Witness:

  • Long days
  • Parting ways
  • Dippy things
  • Party brings
  • Late-night feasts
  • Nightmare beasts
  • Rowdy kids
  • Financial skids
  • Absorbing books
  • Withering looks
  • Birthday cheers
  • Friday beers
  • Friendship starters
We could go on, but the verdict is already clear: melted cheese is always a good idea. Sign up here for your next cheesy moment.

Keep it simple

Fried cheese
This decadent combination of butter and cheese is balanced with a shot of ouzo to the frying pan, and a wedge of lemon. Source: One World Kitchen
Cheese-heads already know that melted cheese is a
dish all on its own
. Why mess with perfection?
READ MORE

Fried cheese rounds (Tondini di formaggio)

Fried mozzarella balls (mozzarella fritta)

Add a little something

Orzo cacio e pepe
Pasta with melted cheese is all you need. Source: Mary Makes It Easy
A bowl of pasta with pepper and two types of cheese is a very good idea indeed.
Cacio e pepe
could not be easier to make nor more delightful to eat.

Of course, pasta goes with melted cheese as yum goes with tastebud, so keep grating that Parmesan and try one of these melty dishes too:
READ MORE

Pasta mista with potatoes, pancetta and provola

Spaghetti alla carbonara

Handkerchief noodles with butter and blue cheese (peynirli hangel)

Put it in this toastie

Ham sandwich rarebit
Make a thick sauce of cheese, beer, mustard and Worcestershire sauce to drown a ham toastie, then grill until bubbling and brown. Source: Adam Liaw
Bow down to the king of cheese toasties - the
Welsh rarebit
.

Or this one

Cheese and ham toasted sandwich
The kind of meal that stops time. Source: SBS Food
What's that,
Croque Monsieur
? Okay, okay, we declare it a tie.
READ MORE

Inside-out Bolognese cheese toastie

Spanakopita toastie

Mac ’n’ cheese toasties

Just add haloumi

Lasagne Donna Hay
Who knew a grilled haloumi crust is exactly what lasagne needed? Source: Donna Hay
If you love your melted cheese, then you'll already be a sucker for haloumi. Here it crosses cultures by
topping lasagne like a boss
.

Tart it up

Tarte au Maroilles
A good cheese doesn't need much extra to satisfy. Source: Stefanie Forester
The only thing melted cheese likes better than a toastie is a tart. Try it out in Guillaume's 
tarte au Maroilles
, which is pastry, cheese and eggs made better.

Roll it out

Cheat's pizza
Cheat your pizza by using flatbread instead of dough. The cheese is just as good. Source: Donna Hay
What's a melted cheese list without 
pizza
? An incomplete list, that's what.
READ MORE

All the pizza recipes you'll ever need

Pile on the corn chips

Refried bean nachos
Scooping up melted cheese with a corn chip is one of life's greatest pleasures. Source: Adam Liaw
Demand for
nachos
on the cheese list, was also noted.

Dip things in

Baked caramelised onion and cheese fondue
This picture makes you want to dip your entire body into that tub of cheesy goodness... just us? Source: Savannah van der Niet
If you've ever
fondued
with friends, you'll know. Dipping things into cheese with company is life.

Dip some more

Kimchi cheese dip
If you haven't tried kimchi with cheese, you're welcome. Source: SBS Food
It's not just fondue that knows the value of sticking things into hot cheese - try mixing
kimchi
in with your pimped-up melted mozzarella and get back to us.

Can never get enough

Baked camembert platter
Load up the board, we're going in. Source: Donal's Meals in Minutes
Baked camembert is a
charcuterie marvel
, however, you serve it. Works with brie too:
READ MORE

Baked brie in sourdough

Loaded baked brie

Antipasto platter with baked brie

Take little bites

Melted goat's cheese on sourdough (crottin chaud sur toast)
Source: SBS Food
For your next dinner party, melt a little 
goat's cheese
 on toasted sourdough then drizzle with a little honey. It's the little things that mean so much.
READ MORE

Caramelised onion and goat’s cheese flatbread

Sweet goat’s cheese croquettes

Bake it veg

Cauliflower cheese
Roasting a whole cauliflower with a cheese sauce is your new comfort go-to. Source: Alan Benson
Slide some cheese
over your veggies
and bake them until the flavours start to melt together. Wonderful straight from the oven, but equally good the next day.
READ MORE

Zucchinis stuffed with kopanisti cheese

Fried cheese and vegetable wrap (paneer Frankie)

Spinach and cheese gratin

Make it potato

Potato and cheese bake (tartiflette)
Every cuisine has the world's best potato bake recipe and they are all correct. Source: Stefanie Forester
Whatever you do with potatoes, make sure you add melted cheese. The potato bake is one of those 
classic combos
 that delivers every single time.
READ MORE

Gratin Dauphinois

Cacio e pepe potatoes

Pizza potatoes

Puff it out

Three-cheese souffle
A combination of cheddar, Gruyère and Parmesan puffed into instant addiction. Source: Alan Benson
Another melty classic that deserves mastering is the
cheese soufflé
. Such an intense cheesy flavour, whisked away by your tastebuds in moments but remembered forever. Melted cheese is like that.
More oozy hugs

The beauty of barbecuing cheese

Molletes with pico de gallo salsa and gratin cheese

Twice-cooked cheese soufflé with thyme-pancetta sauce

All the reasons to moussaka

Indian jaffles two ways

Nanna’s herd pie

Dutch Gouda tartlets

Blue cheese and mushroom omelette

Cheese scrolls

Ricotta gnocchi with Gorgonzola sauce

Adjaruli khachapuri

