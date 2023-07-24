Sticky buns to soda bread: Sweet and savoury winners to bake with spelt

--- Watch season 8 of Martha Bakes 5pm weeknights on SBS Food, with episodes available for a limited time at SBS On Demand after they air. ---











Spelt is an ancient species of wheat, and like wheat, it's great for using in baked goods. It brings a nuttiness and some say a slight sweetness to breads and biscuits (and is a great match with spices like cinnamon and ginger - we're looking at you, pumpkin scones !)





Some people find it easier to digest than standard modern wheat, which may be part of the reason that it's become one of the most common 'alternative grains' around. (However, it's important to note that spelt is not gluten free, so it's not suitable for anyone with coeliac disease.)





If you've spotted a bag of spelt flour at the supermarket or health food store and wondered what to do with it, here are some ideas.



Spelt layer cake with whipped cream and berries

In season 8 of Martha Bakes , Martha Stewart explores a range of flours and grains that have become part of the modern baking pantry, cooking everything from wholewheat pita breads to buckwheat cookies - and several spelt recipes, including this stylish summer celebration cake , which she makes in the first episode. Spelt flour replaces white wheat flour in a cake that makes the most of fresh summer berries.



Spelt layer cake with whipped cream and berries Source: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

Pumpkin spelt scones with maple glaze

Another from Martha Bakes , these American-style coffee-shop scones get dunked in maple sugar icing after baking. Stewart says spelt flour is a great match with the ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg used in these.



Pumpkin spelt scones Source: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

Spelt scones with whipped coconut cream

If you're looking for a dairy-free scone, try this recipe from Cherie Hausler. This is a plant-based version of traditional scones, with coconut cream and plant-based milk used in the spelt scones, which are served with whipped coconut-vanilla cream.



Spelt scones with whipped coconut cream Source: All The Things

Raspberry jam and chocolate buns

If you're after a truly indulgent, delicious way to use spelt flour, look no further than this recipe from Rachel Khoo. "Swedes just can’t get enough of buns, and neither can I. These chocolate buns are made with a rich honey-sweetened, buttery spelt pastry," Khoo says of these sticky yeasted delights.



Raspberry jam and chocolate buns Source: My Little Swedish Kitchen / Michael Joseph Books

Apple and cheese spelt buns (dinkelbulle med äpple och ost)

Sticking with Rachel Khoo here, because we can't get enough of buns either! This one is a rustic bun, made with a combination of spelt and rye flour, and filled with apple, cheddar and caraway seeds (Khoo suggests walnuts as an alternative to caraway, which also sounds lovely).



Apple and cheese spelt buns Source: The Little Swedish Kitchen / Michael Joseph Books

Spelt-nut crescents

Spelt works for the biscuit barrel too - like these icing sugar-dusted morsels, another recipe from Martha Bakes . Here, toasted hazelnuts and almonds are processed into a coarse nut meal, and combined with spelt flour and butter to make a shortbread-like dough. These will keep in an airtight container for up to five days so they are great for making ahead for special occasions.



Spelt-nut crescents Source: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

Blueberry crumble with cream cheese

Mary Berg won us over as soon as she said the words "cream cheese dotted on top" about this dessert . Pieces of cream cheese are scattered on the crumble (made with spelt or whole wheat flour, oats, brown sugar and cinnamon) just before baking.



Blueberry crumble Source: Mary's Kitchen Crush

Strawberry tarts

The pastry for Donna Hay's festive-looking berry tarts is made with a mixture of wholemeal spelt flour and plain flour.



Strawberry tarts Source: Donna Hay

Kale and feta bread

"I have a thing for savoury breads that border on being cakes: from zucchini bread to jalapeno cornbread. I've taken inspiration from those and today I present you with another rendition, made with spelt flour, shredded kale, a good dose of feta and several fragrant herbs. And to keep it all moist, I've added olive oil and Greek yoghurt," says Peter Georgakopoulos of this savoury loaf . "I like to toast this under the grill and serve it up with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon for a decadent Sunday brunch."



Kale and feta bread Source: Peter Georgakopoulos

Easy soda bread

Soda breads are one of the easiest breads to make - no yeast, no kneading, and easy to shape, too. This recipe uses a mixture of spelt and plain flour, with whatever seeds you like scattered over the top.

