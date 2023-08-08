Bayonne ham and mushroom omelette

Melt about a third of the butter in a frying pan over medium heat, then sauté the mushrooms until just cooked. Set aside.

Meanwhile heat the grill to high. Whisk together the eggs and season. Add the cream.

Place the remaining butter in a non-stick frying pan, over a gentle heat. Once foaming, add the eggs, and cook, using a spatula pull the edges in to the centre as it begins to cook.

If you’d like to use James’ multi-step method for a neat omelette (see Note), dampen a tea towel and have it ready

When the omelette is baveuse – just slightly underdone - place the mushrooms in the middle of the egg. Using a spatula and tilting the pan, fold the omelette in half then slide out of the pan onto a heat-proof serving dish. (Alternatively, see Note for method).

Place onto a baking tray, pour over the cream, sprinkle over the cheese and then the ham, and grill for 1 to 2 minutes.