SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Indian

Cashew burfi (kaju burfi/kaju katli)

Kaju burfi is an iconic Indian sweet which is often made as part of Diwali celebration and feasts. Originating in the 16th century by the chefs of the Maratha Empire, this popular mithai (sweet) how is one of the most loved and common dessert available in India. I particularly love kaju burfi for how easy it is to whip up and make since it requires very common household ingredients, such as cashews and sugar, and it can be prepared in less than 20 minutes.

Kaju katli credit Anchal Verma (2).jpg

  • serves

    10

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    15 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

10

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 200 g unsalted cashews, frozen for 20 minutes
  • 90 ml water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp rosewater
  • scant 1/4 tsp cardamom powder
  • 1 tbsp ghee
  • Silver leaf, to garnish (optional)
Resting time: 5 minutes

Instructions

  1. Freeze your cashews for 20 minutes prior to beginning this recipe.
  2. Place your frozen cashews into a blender and pulse for about 10 seconds until it becomes a powder. Do not overdo this to prevent oils from being released which can make the mixture lumpy.
  3. Run the cashew mixture through a sieve to reduce any large lumps. Put these bigger pieces back into the blender and re-blend if needed and sieve again. Place the cashew mixture to the side.
  4. On a low heat flame, place a medium frypan and add your sugar and water, heating it until it simmers. Stir to prevent the burning of sugar granules.
  5. Once dissolved, add in the cashew powder and mix well until you have a sugar/cashew mixture with no lumps.
  6. Pour in melted ghee, rosewater and add cardamon powder.
  7. Cook until the mixture becomes thick and moves together when stirring. It should still be moist, but not dry and of a gooey consistency.
  8. Place the mixture on a baking paper sheet. Allow it to cool until it's slightly warm and fine to touch. As it cools, the mixture will thicken. Knead it a couple of times as it cools.
  9. Mold the mixture into a large ball, and then place a second baking paper sheet over the top. Flatten evenly using a rolling pin, thinning out the mixture until it's about 1cm thick. Allow this to cool to room temperature.
  10. Garnish with silver leaf, if available. Apply the silver leaf directly to one side of the cashew disc, without touching it with your fingers.
  11. Cut into diamond or square shapes and store in an airtight container. Can last up to two weeks in the fridge.

Celebrate
Diwali with SBS

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 2 November 2023 9:32am
By Anchal Verma
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Popular recipes

Layered banana and hazelnut cake with caramel

Australian

Roasted strawberry tart

Roasted strawberry tart

French

Malaysian chicken satay (satay ayam)

Malaysian

Meatball congee

Chinese

Aunt Susan’s 12345 wings

Chinese

Kimchi cheese dip

One-pan kimchi cheese dip

Korean

Triple-decker chocolate peanut butter fudge

American

Glazed cooked carrots sit on a mound of lentils on a floral blue and white plate.

Caramelised baby carrots with puy lentils

Australian