Cashew burfi (kaju burfi/kaju katli)

Freeze your cashews for 20 minutes prior to beginning this recipe.

Place your frozen cashews into a blender and pulse for about 10 seconds until it becomes a powder. Do not overdo this to prevent oils from being released which can make the mixture lumpy.

Run the cashew mixture through a sieve to reduce any large lumps. Put these bigger pieces back into the blender and re-blend if needed and sieve again. Place the cashew mixture to the side.

On a low heat flame, place a medium frypan and add your sugar and water, heating it until it simmers. Stir to prevent the burning of sugar granules.

Once dissolved, add in the cashew powder and mix well until you have a sugar/cashew mixture with no lumps.

Pour in melted ghee, rosewater and add cardamon powder.

Cook until the mixture becomes thick and moves together when stirring. It should still be moist, but not dry and of a gooey consistency.

Place the mixture on a baking paper sheet. Allow it to cool until it's slightly warm and fine to touch. As it cools, the mixture will thicken. Knead it a couple of times as it cools.

Mold the mixture into a large ball, and then place a second baking paper sheet over the top. Flatten evenly using a rolling pin, thinning out the mixture until it's about 1cm thick. Allow this to cool to room temperature.

Garnish with silver leaf, if available. Apply the silver leaf directly to one side of the cashew disc, without touching it with your fingers.