Cashew burfi (kaju burfi/kaju katli)

serves
10
prep
10 minutes
cook
15 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
10
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 200 g unsalted cashews, frozen for 20 minutes
- 90 ml water
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp rosewater
- scant 1/4 tsp cardamom powder
- 1 tbsp ghee
- Silver leaf, to garnish (optional)
Resting time: 5 minutes
Instructions
- Freeze your cashews for 20 minutes prior to beginning this recipe.
- Place your frozen cashews into a blender and pulse for about 10 seconds until it becomes a powder. Do not overdo this to prevent oils from being released which can make the mixture lumpy.
- Run the cashew mixture through a sieve to reduce any large lumps. Put these bigger pieces back into the blender and re-blend if needed and sieve again. Place the cashew mixture to the side.
- On a low heat flame, place a medium frypan and add your sugar and water, heating it until it simmers. Stir to prevent the burning of sugar granules.
- Once dissolved, add in the cashew powder and mix well until you have a sugar/cashew mixture with no lumps.
- Pour in melted ghee, rosewater and add cardamon powder.
- Cook until the mixture becomes thick and moves together when stirring. It should still be moist, but not dry and of a gooey consistency.
- Place the mixture on a baking paper sheet. Allow it to cool until it's slightly warm and fine to touch. As it cools, the mixture will thicken. Knead it a couple of times as it cools.
- Mold the mixture into a large ball, and then place a second baking paper sheet over the top. Flatten evenly using a rolling pin, thinning out the mixture until it's about 1cm thick. Allow this to cool to room temperature.
- Garnish with silver leaf, if available. Apply the silver leaf directly to one side of the cashew disc, without touching it with your fingers.
- Cut into diamond or square shapes and store in an airtight container. Can last up to two weeks in the fridge.
Celebrate
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.