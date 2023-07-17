Chicken chasseur

Remove the tops of the chicken legs and portion up the chicken into four pieces of white meat and four pieces of brown meat.

Pour a splash of olive oil into a large frying pan. Heat. Put the chicken into the pan to brown for a couple of minutes each side. Add two knobs of butter halfway through.

While the chicken is browning, slice up the bacon into cubes and peel and halve the shallots.

Once golden in colour, lift the chicken out of the pan and into a bowl. Set to one side.

Put the shallots and bacon into the hot pan and colour.

Add 2 crushed garlic cloves (skin on), and half the tarragon and brown for a minute. Then add tomato puree. Stir in and cook out. After a minute, sprinkle over the flour.

Pour in the red wine. Stir, then pour in the chicken stock.

Add the chicken back in and bring to the boil.

Add the chestnut mushrooms.

Chop the tomatoes into eighths and add to the pan, with a sprinkle of salt and pepper to season.

Bring to the boil and let simmer for 30-40 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Meanwhile, make the mash: add the potato to a pot of water, bring to the boil and then simmer until tender. Passed through a ricer or mash well, then heat in a pan with cream and 100 g of the butter. Mix well, seasoning to task with salt and pepper.