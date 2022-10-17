Chicken korma

Cut each chicken breast into small cubes. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large nonstick frying pan and fry the chicken until golden over medium-high heat for 5-6 mins, turning occasionally. Transfer the chicken to a plate and return the pan to the heat.

Add the remaining oil, butter and onions to the pan and cook over a medium heat, stirring often, for 10 mins, or until the onions are soft and lightly browned. Stir in the ginger and garlic paste and ground spices and cook, stirring continuously, for a further 1 min.

Add the caster sugar and stock to the spices and onions then bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 mins or until the liquid has reduced by about half, stirring regularly.

Return the chicken to the pan then add the cream. Simmer gently and stir occasionally, for 5-6 mins, until the chicken is reheated.