Chicken korma

serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
25
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 600 g chicken breast fillets
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 40 g butter
- 2 brown onions, very finely chopped
- 4 tsp ginger
- 4 tsp garlic paste
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 2 tsp caster sugar (or mango chutney)
- 300 ml chicken stock
- 100 ml thickened cream
- Steamed rice and naan, to serve
Instructions
- Cut each chicken breast into small cubes. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large nonstick frying pan and fry the chicken until golden over medium-high heat for 5-6 mins, turning occasionally. Transfer the chicken to a plate and return the pan to the heat.
- Add the remaining oil, butter and onions to the pan and cook over a medium heat, stirring often, for 10 mins, or until the onions are soft and lightly browned. Stir in the ginger and garlic paste and ground spices and cook, stirring continuously, for a further 1 min.
- Add the caster sugar and stock to the spices and onions then bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 mins or until the liquid has reduced by about half, stirring regularly.
- Return the chicken to the pan then add the cream. Simmer gently and stir occasionally, for 5-6 mins, until the chicken is reheated.
- Serve with freshly cooked rice topped with toasted flaked almonds and fresh coriander, some naan are a perfect addition to this meal.
Celebrate
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.