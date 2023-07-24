Classic crème brûlée

Preheat the oven to 150°C (325°F/gas mark 3).

In a saucepan, gently warm the cream and milk with the vanilla pods and seeds, then remove from the heat and leave to infuse and cool for about 20 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and egg yolks with 50 g of the sugar until smooth. Remove the vanilla pods from the pan, then whisk the infused cream mixture into the egg mixture.

Pour into 8 ramekin dishes until nearly full. Sit the ramekins in a high-sided ovenproof dish and pour in enough warm water to come two-thirds of the way up the ramekins.

Carefully transfer to the oven and cook for 30 minutes until just set. Remove the ramekins from the water bath, leave to cool and then chill in the fridge for an hour.