Coconut shortbread hearts

makes
13
prep
30 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
Coconut shortbread
- 150 g unsalted butter
- 100 g brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 35 g desiccated coconut
- 260 g plain flour
- ¼ tsp baking powder
- Pinch of sea salt
Chocolate coconut filling
- 200 g unsalted butter
- 80 g icing sugar
- 200 g good quality dark couverture chocolate 70%
- 40 g desiccated coconut
- 40 ml coconut milk
Finishing
- 250 g good quality dark couverture chocolate 54%
- 2 tsp sea salt
- Pinch of gold lustre dust
Chilling and cooling time: about 3 hours.
Instructions
- For the shortbread: Beat the butter and brown sugar until light and creamy. Gradually add the egg, mixing to combine after each addition.
- Add the coconut, flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until the ingredients come together as a dough.
- Press the dough into an even, flat square and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator for a minimum of 2 hours.
- Heat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan forced).
- Roll the chilled pastry to 3-4mm in thickness. Use a heart-shaped cutter, 40-50mm in size, to cut individual hearts. (If you don’t have a heart-shaped cutter, you can simply cut the dough into squares.) Place onto a lined baking tray and bake in the pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes, until light golden in colour.
- Allow to cool completely at room temperature.
- For the filling: Beat the butter and icing sugar until light and aerated.
- Heat the chocolate in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between, until completely melted. Add the chocolate to the butter mixture and mix to combine.
- Lastly, add the desiccated coconut and coconut milk. Mix to incorporate.
- Pipe or spoon the chocolate coconut filling onto every second biscuit and sandwich them together. Place into the refrigerator for 30 minutes to allow the filling to harden.
- To finish: In a small bowl, combine the salt and lustre dust.
- Temper the chocolate by placing it into a saucepan over an induction cooktop on setting 4. Stir continuously until you have 50% solids and 50% liquid. Transfer the chocolate into a heat-proof plastic bowl and stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted. (Alternatively, use the microwave method outlined in )
- Dip the shortbread hearts into the chocolate so that it covers half of the biscuit, then transfer to a lined baking tray.
- Before the chocolate sets, lightly sprinkle with the gold salt. Allow to set at room temperature.
Note
Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 7 days.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.