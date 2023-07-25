Giant chocolate meringues

makes
10
serves
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
3:05
hours
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
Meringues
- 5 egg whites
- 250 g caster sugar
- 1 tsp cornflour
- 100 g dark chocolate, broken into chunks
Filling (optional)
- 400 ml double cream
- 100 g hazelnuts, toasted and chopped
Cooling time: 2 hours.
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 100°C (200°F/gas mark¼). Line a large baking tray (sheet) with baking paper (parchment).
- For the meringues, in a really clean, dry bowl of an electric mixer, whisk the egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually whisk in the sugar, a tablespoon at a time, until the whites form stiff peaks. Add the cornflour and whisk again.
- Using a large metal spoon, place 10 or 12 large spoonfuls of the meringue on the prepared baking tray. Bake in the oven, on the middle shelf, for 3 hours until dry and crisp. Turn the oven off and leave the meringues inside to cool.
- Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of just simmering water – do not let the bottom of the bowl touch the water. Heat gently, stirring, until the chocolate is melted. Remove from the heat and dip the base of each cooled meringue into the melted chocolate.
- Leave to set on a wire rack with a sheet of baking parchment underneath to catch any drips.
- For the filling (optional), whip the cream to soft peaks, then fold through the hazelnuts. Use to sandwich two meringues together just before serving.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.