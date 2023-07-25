Giant chocolate meringues

Preheat the oven to 100°C (200°F/gas mark¼). Line a large baking tray (sheet) with baking paper (parchment).

For the meringues, in a really clean, dry bowl of an electric mixer, whisk the egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually whisk in the sugar, a tablespoon at a time, until the whites form stiff peaks. Add the cornflour and whisk again.

Using a large metal spoon, place 10 or 12 large spoonfuls of the meringue on the prepared baking tray. Bake in the oven, on the middle shelf, for 3 hours until dry and crisp. Turn the oven off and leave the meringues inside to cool.

Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of just simmering water – do not let the bottom of the bowl touch the water. Heat gently, stirring, until the chocolate is melted. Remove from the heat and dip the base of each cooled meringue into the melted chocolate.

Leave to set on a wire rack with a sheet of baking parchment underneath to catch any drips.