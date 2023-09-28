Hot chocolate cubes

serves
20
prep
30 minutes
cook
5 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 640 g good quality dark couverture chocolate 54%
- 100 g mini marshmallows
- pinch of sea salt
Chilling time: 10 minutes.
You will need about 25 ice-cream sticks (paddle pop sticks) for this recipe.
Instructions
- Temper the chocolate by placing it into a saucepan over an induction cooktop on setting 4. Stir continuously until you have 50% solids and 50% liquid. Transfer the chocolate into a heat-proof plastic bowl and stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted. (Alternatively, use .)
- Pipe or spoon the tempered chocolate into an ice cube tray. Immediately sprinkle the surface with sea salt and scatter the marshmallows on top.
- Before the chocolate sets, place an ice cream stick into each chocolate cube.
- Place into the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Once set, store at room temperature.
- To make a hot chocolate, stir the chocolate cube in a glass of warm milk of your choice.
Cook's Notes
