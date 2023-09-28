SBS Food

This is a great recipe to do with kids. Not only will they love helping you make them, but I'm sure they'll also help you use them! To make a hot chocolate, stir the cubes in a glass of warm milk.

About 10 cubes of chocolate, each with a paddle-pop stick in it, sit on a round white plate. Each cube is topped with a few mini marshmallows.

Hot chocolate cubes. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

  • serves

    20

  • prep

    30 minutes

  • cook

    5 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 640 g good quality dark couverture chocolate 54%
  • 100 g mini marshmallows
  • pinch of sea salt
Chilling time: 10 minutes.
You will need about 25 ice-cream sticks (paddle pop sticks) for this recipe.

Instructions

  1. Temper the chocolate by placing it into a saucepan over an induction cooktop on setting 4. Stir continuously until you have 50% solids and 50% liquid. Transfer the chocolate into a heat-proof plastic bowl and stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted. (Alternatively, use
    this microwave method
    .)
  2. Pipe or spoon the tempered chocolate into an ice cube tray. Immediately sprinkle the surface with sea salt and scatter the marshmallows on top.
  3. Before the chocolate sets, place an ice cream stick into each chocolate cube.
  4. Place into the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Once set, store at room temperature.
  5. To make a hot chocolate, stir the chocolate cube in a glass of warm milk of your choice.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Watch nowOn Demand
