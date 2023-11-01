SBS Food

Indian

Mango ladoo

This recipe is a modern take on the classic ladoo, made from fresh mango puree and sweetened with condensed milk. They’re so easy to make and particularly delicious this time of the year with mangoes in season during the summer months of Diwali in Australia.

level

Ingredients

  • 1 cup desiccated coconut
  • 200 ml condensed milk
  • 1 tbsp ghee
  • 1 fresh mango, flesh only
To garnish (optional)
  • 1/4 cup desiccated coconut
  • Pistachios, halved
Chilling time: 30 minutes

Instructions

  1. Slice a fresh mango and remove the mango pulp. Blend until smooth. Set aside.
  2. Melt ghee in a medium fry pan on low/medium heat and once melted, toss in your desiccated coconut and toast for a couple of minutes.
  3. Add in your mango pulp, mix in, then add in the condensed milk. Mix until well combined and the mixture begins to thicken and clump together.
  4. Allow the mixture to cool until it becomes firm enough to mold and cool to the touch. This usually takes about 30 minutes in the fridge.
  5. Mold the mixture into small balls and then (optionally) roll in dessicated coconut and press in a pistachio nut as a garnish.
  6. Place in the fridge to chill until ready to serve.

Celebrate
Diwali with SBS

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 2 November 2023 9:32am
By Anchal Verma
Source: SBS

