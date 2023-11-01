Mango ladoo

Slice a fresh mango and remove the mango pulp. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

Melt ghee in a medium fry pan on low/medium heat and once melted, toss in your desiccated coconut and toast for a couple of minutes.

Add in your mango pulp, mix in, then add in the condensed milk. Mix until well combined and the mixture begins to thicken and clump together.

Allow the mixture to cool until it becomes firm enough to mold and cool to the touch. This usually takes about 30 minutes in the fridge.

Mold the mixture into small balls and then (optionally) roll in dessicated coconut and press in a pistachio nut as a garnish.