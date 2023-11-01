Mango ladoo

makes
12
prep
5 minutes
cook
15 minutes
difficulty
Easy
makes
12
serves
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 cup desiccated coconut
- 200 ml condensed milk
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 fresh mango, flesh only
To garnish (optional)
- 1/4 cup desiccated coconut
- Pistachios, halved
Chilling time: 30 minutes
Instructions
- Slice a fresh mango and remove the mango pulp. Blend until smooth. Set aside.
- Melt ghee in a medium fry pan on low/medium heat and once melted, toss in your desiccated coconut and toast for a couple of minutes.
- Add in your mango pulp, mix in, then add in the condensed milk. Mix until well combined and the mixture begins to thicken and clump together.
- Allow the mixture to cool until it becomes firm enough to mold and cool to the touch. This usually takes about 30 minutes in the fridge.
- Mold the mixture into small balls and then (optionally) roll in dessicated coconut and press in a pistachio nut as a garnish.
- Place in the fridge to chill until ready to serve.
Celebrate
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.