'Muddy snowball' squares

makes
24
prep
1 hour
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
- 9 g gold gelatine sheets, or 4 ½ gelatine sheets
- 80 ml cold water (A)
- 60 ml cold water (B)
- 225 g caster sugar
- pinch of sea salt
- 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
To finish
- 150 g desiccated coconut
- 2 tsp Dutch processed cocoa powder
- 450 g good quality milk couverture chocolate 33%
Setting time: 4 hours.
Instructions
- Grease a 16 cm x 26 cm slice tin with vegetable oil spray, line with baking paper and spray with additional vegetable oil.
- Soak the gelatine sheets in a bowl of cold water for approximately 5 minutes.
- Gently squeeze to remove the excess water from the soaked gelatine sheets and place them into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, then add the cold water (A).
- In a saucepan, place the cold water (B) and sugar and bring to the boil, ensuring the sugar has completely dissolved.
- Begin whisking the gelatine on low speed, then pour the hot syrup over while continuing to whisk.
- Add the salt and vanilla then increase the speed and continue whisking until the mixture is white and has doubled in volume, approximately 10-15 minutes. Pour the mixture into the prepared slice tin and spread into an even layer.
- Place a lightly greased sheet of baking paper on top and allow to set at room temperature for 4 hours, until firm enough to cut.
- Using dental floss, cut into 24 squares, approximately 4 cm x 4 cm.
- To finish: In a bowl, combine the coconut and cocoa powder, then pour it out onto a tray.
- Temper the chocolate by placing it into a saucepan over an induction cooktop on setting 4. Stir continuously until you have 50% solids and 50% liquid. (Alternatively, use the microwave method described ). Transfer the chocolate into a heat-proof plastic bowl and stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted.
- Dip the snowball squares into the tempered chocolate then place them onto the tray of the coconut cocoa powder mixture.
- Before the chocolate sets, scoop the coconut cocoa powder and sprinkle it over the squares to evenly coat. Place on a lined tray and allow to set at room temperature.
Note
Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.