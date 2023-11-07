'Muddy snowball' squares

Grease a 16 cm x 26 cm slice tin with vegetable oil spray, line with baking paper and spray with additional vegetable oil.

Soak the gelatine sheets in a bowl of cold water for approximately 5 minutes.

Gently squeeze to remove the excess water from the soaked gelatine sheets and place them into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, then add the cold water (A).

In a saucepan, place the cold water (B) and sugar and bring to the boil, ensuring the sugar has completely dissolved.

Begin whisking the gelatine on low speed, then pour the hot syrup over while continuing to whisk.

Add the salt and vanilla then increase the speed and continue whisking until the mixture is white and has doubled in volume, approximately 10-15 minutes. Pour the mixture into the prepared slice tin and spread into an even layer.

Place a lightly greased sheet of baking paper on top and allow to set at room temperature for 4 hours, until firm enough to cut.

Using dental floss, cut into 24 squares, approximately 4 cm x 4 cm.

To finish: In a bowl, combine the coconut and cocoa powder, then pour it out onto a tray.

Temper the chocolate by placing it into a saucepan over an induction cooktop on setting 4. Stir continuously until you have 50% solids and 50% liquid. (Alternatively, use the microwave method described in this recipe ). Transfer the chocolate into a heat-proof plastic bowl and stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted.

Dip the snowball squares into the tempered chocolate then place them onto the tray of the coconut cocoa powder mixture.