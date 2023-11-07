SBS Food

'Muddy snowball' squares

Fluffy blocks of vanilla marshmallow dipped in milk chocolate and coated in a cocoa powder and coconut mix (that's where the 'muddy snowballs' come in!), you really can't beat these. The crunch of the chocolate, that creamy, stretchy marshmallow in the centre infused with delicious vanilla – whether it's a kid's party or an adult treat, this recipe is a must.

A low stack of chocolate coloured blocks, coated in coconute, sit on a plate.

'Muddy snowball' squares Credit: The Chocolate Queen

  • makes

    24

  • prep

    1 hour

  • cook

    20 minutes

  • difficulty

    Mid

Ingredients

  • 9 g gold gelatine sheets, or 4 ½ gelatine sheets
  • 80 ml cold water (A)
  • 60 ml cold water (B)
  • 225 g caster sugar
  • pinch of sea salt
  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste

To finish
  • 150 g desiccated coconut
  • 2 tsp Dutch processed cocoa powder
  • 450 g good quality milk couverture chocolate 33%
Setting time: 4 hours.

Instructions

  1. Grease a 16 cm x 26 cm slice tin with vegetable oil spray, line with baking paper and spray with additional vegetable oil.
  2. Soak the gelatine sheets in a bowl of cold water for approximately 5 minutes.
  3. Gently squeeze to remove the excess water from the soaked gelatine sheets and place them into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, then add the cold water (A).
  4. In a saucepan, place the cold water (B) and sugar and bring to the boil, ensuring the sugar has completely dissolved.
  5. Begin whisking the gelatine on low speed, then pour the hot syrup over while continuing to whisk.
  6. Add the salt and vanilla then increase the speed and continue whisking until the mixture is white and has doubled in volume, approximately 10-15 minutes. Pour the mixture into the prepared slice tin and spread into an even layer.
  7. Place a lightly greased sheet of baking paper on top and allow to set at room temperature for 4 hours, until firm enough to cut.
  8. Using dental floss, cut into 24 squares, approximately 4 cm x 4 cm.
  9. To finish: In a bowl, combine the coconut and cocoa powder, then pour it out onto a tray.
  10. Temper the chocolate by placing it into a saucepan over an induction cooktop on setting 4. Stir continuously until you have 50% solids and 50% liquid. (Alternatively, use the microwave method described
    in this recipe
    ). Transfer the chocolate into a heat-proof plastic bowl and stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted.
  11. Dip the snowball squares into the tempered chocolate then place them onto the tray of the coconut cocoa powder mixture.
  12. Before the chocolate sets, scoop the coconut cocoa powder and sprinkle it over the squares to evenly coat. Place on a lined tray and allow to set at room temperature.

Note
Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.


Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 8 November 2023 10:53am
By Kirsten Tibballs
Source: SBS

