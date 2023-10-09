Pain perdu with rum and raisin chocolate spread

Place the white chocolate in a heat proof bowl.

Place the milk, star anise and vanilla into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Meanwhile, whisk the sugar and egg yolks to create a slurry.

Pour the hot milk over the slurry while whisking, then transfer the mixture back into the saucepan. Gently heat while stirring until it reaches 80°C.

Strain the mixture over the white chocolate and remove the star anise and vanilla beans. Whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated. Add the cream and whisk to combine.

Heat the oven to 230°C (250°C fan forced).

Cut the baguette into 10 mm slices and dip them into the custard mixture, then place them onto a lined baking tray.

Dust the surface of each slice with a layer of icing sugar.