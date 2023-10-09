Pain perdu with rum and raisin chocolate spread

serves
6
difficulty
Easy
serves
6
people
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 90 g good quality white chocolate
- 190 ml full cream milk
- 1 star anise
- 2 vanilla beans, cut and scraped
- 20 g caster sugar
- 2 egg yolks
- 75 ml thickened cream
- 1 good quality store-bought baguette
- icing sugar, for dusting
- , to serve
Instructions
- Place the white chocolate in a heat proof bowl.
- Place the milk, star anise and vanilla into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Meanwhile, whisk the sugar and egg yolks to create a slurry.
- Pour the hot milk over the slurry while whisking, then transfer the mixture back into the saucepan. Gently heat while stirring until it reaches 80°C.
- Strain the mixture over the white chocolate and remove the star anise and vanilla beans. Whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated. Add the cream and whisk to combine.
- Heat the oven to 230°C (250°C fan forced).
- Cut the baguette into 10 mm slices and dip them into the custard mixture, then place them onto a lined baking tray.
- Dust the surface of each slice with a layer of icing sugar.
- Bake in the pre-heated oven for 6-7 minutes, until golden in colour. Allow to cool at room temperature. Serve with run and raisin chocolate spread, or other spread of choice.
Note
The pain perdu is best eaten fresh.
You can use slightly stale bread for this recipe
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.