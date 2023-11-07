Pamplona of pork with roasted capsicum vinaigrette

Set up your grill for indirect grilling and heat to medium-high (200°C/400°F).

Meanwhile, cut a deep pocket in the side of each pork tenderloin. Season the inside of the pocket with salt and pepper and paint with mustard. Stuff half the peppers, ham, and cheese into each pocket. Season the outside of the tenderloins with salt and pepper.

Lay four 25 cm (10 in) pieces of butcher’s string on and parallel to your work surface. Lay a strip of bacon on and perpendicular to the strings. Top with one of the tenderloins. Lay a second strip of bacon on top of the tenderloin. Bring up the ends of the strings and tie. Trim the ends close to the knots. Repeat with the remaining tenderloin.

Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well with vegetable oil. If using a charcoal grill, add the wood chunks or chips to the coals. On a gas grill, place in the smoker box or under the grate directly over the burners.

Indirect grill the tenderloins until nicely browned and the meat is cooked through (63-68°C /145-155°F), 40 minutes, or as needed. (At 145, the tenderloin will still be somewhat pink in the center.)