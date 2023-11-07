Roasted capsicum vinaigrette

Set up your grill for caveman grilling (grilling directly in the embers). When the coals glow red, arrange the capsicums (bell peppers) in the embers. Roast, turning often with long-handled tongs, until charred on all sides. Transfer to a foil pan and let them cool. (You can also roast the capsicums on a gas grill over high heat or even over a burner on your gas stove.)

Using a paring knife, remove the burnt skin from the capsicums. (Don’t worry if you don’t get all of it.) Cut the capsicums in half and remove the stems and the seeds. Dice the capsicum and set aside.