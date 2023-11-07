Roasted capsicum vinaigrette

serves
Ingredients
- 1 red capsicum (bell pepper)
- 1 yellow or orange capsicum (bell pepper), or another red capsicum (bell pepper)
- 2 tbsp + 1 tsp (45 ml) white wine vinegar or rice wine vinegar, or more as needed
- Coarse salt (sea or kosher)
- Freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1½ tbsp coarsely chopped fresh dill
Makes 1½ cups.
Instructions
- Set up your grill for caveman grilling (grilling directly in the embers). When the coals glow red, arrange the capsicums (bell peppers) in the embers. Roast, turning often with long-handled tongs, until charred on all sides. Transfer to a foil pan and let them cool. (You can also roast the capsicums on a gas grill over high heat or even over a burner on your gas stove.)
- Using a paring knife, remove the burnt skin from the capsicums. (Don’t worry if you don’t get all of it.) Cut the capsicums in half and remove the stems and the seeds. Dice the capsicum and set aside.
- In a glass bowl, whisk the vinegar and salt and pepper to taste until the salt crystals dissolve. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the mixture is emulsified. Stir in the capsicum and add the dill. Taste for seasoning, adding more vinegar and salt and pepper as needed.
Note
This can be served with Steven Raichlen's .
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.