SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

American

Roasted capsicum vinaigrette

Dill and two colours of capsicum come together in this punchy condiment.

A colourful juicy vinaigrette, with red and yellow diced capsicum and chopped dill, sits in a line on a platter.

Roasted capsicum vinaigrette. Credit: Project Fire

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

4

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1 red capsicum (bell pepper)
  • 1 yellow or orange capsicum (bell pepper), or another red capsicum (bell pepper)
  • 2 tbsp + 1 tsp (45 ml) white wine vinegar or rice wine vinegar, or more as needed
  • Coarse salt (sea or kosher)
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1½ tbsp coarsely chopped fresh dill
Makes 1½ cups.

Instructions

  1. Set up your grill for caveman grilling (grilling directly in the embers). When the coals glow red, arrange the capsicums (bell peppers) in the embers. Roast, turning often with long-handled tongs, until charred on all sides. Transfer to a foil pan and let them cool. (You can also roast the capsicums on a gas grill over high heat or even over a burner on your gas stove.)
  2. Using a paring knife, remove the burnt skin from the capsicums. (Don’t worry if you don’t get all of it.) Cut the capsicums in half and remove the stems and the seeds. Dice the capsicum and set aside.
  3. In a glass bowl, whisk the vinegar and salt and pepper to taste until the salt crystals dissolve. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the mixture is emulsified. Stir in the capsicum and add the dill. Taste for seasoning, adding more vinegar and salt and pepper as needed.
Note
This can be served with Steven Raichlen's
pamplona of pork
.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 7 November 2023 4:53pm
By Steven Raichlen
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Popular recipes

Sammy’s Venetian meatballs

Italian

Seafood spring roll (Chả Giò Rế)

Seafood spring roll (chả giò rế)

Vietnamese

A loaf of banana bread sits on a wooden surface. A few slices have been cut and lie in front.

Banana, walnut and chia bread

Australian

A shallow wide bowl holds pieces of cooked cauliflower sitting on a bed of a pale creamy spread. Two blackened orange wedges sit on one side. The bowl is sprinkled with chives.

Roasted cauliflower with burnt orange and kimchi cream

Australian

Eight round slices of pork are lined up on a platter. A creamy filling can be seen inside each round. A colourful chunky vinagrette lines one edge of the platter.

Pamplona of pork with roasted capsicum vinaigrette

American

Nasi lemak

Poh's nasi lemak

Malaysian

A brown patty with tomato, lettuce, onion rings and sauce, sits in a bun. Another can be seen, out of focus, behind it.

Hemp burgers with all the trimmings

Australian

Spring green risotto

Italian