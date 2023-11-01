Rose coconut burfi

Melt ghee in a medium frypan on low/medium heat. Once melted, toss in your desiccated coconut and toast for a couple of minutes.

Add in milk, cream, and sugar and mix together for a couple more minutes.

Sprinkle in cardamon powder and mix in again. Continue mixing on a low/medium heat until the mixture begins to clump together.

Turn off the heat and separate the mixture into two portions. Allow to cool for a few minutes.

Take one portion, and press it into a greased brownie tin/square shallow pan.

With the other portion, place it in a small bowl. Flavour this with rose essence and add in a couple drops of pink food colouring. Mix well with a spatula. If the food colouring isn’t spreading evenly, it’s best to use your fingers to mix/knead this in.

Press this layer onto of the previous layer applying firm pressure. Allow this to cool in the fridge for at least 2 hours to set.

Remove from the fridge and remove the burfi from the baking tray. You may need to slide a knife along the sides of the pan to help the burfi from the pan, before flipping the pan over onto a chopping board.