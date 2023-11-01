Rose coconut burfi

makes
Ingredients
- 3 cups desiccated coconut
- 1 cup milk
- 200 ml thickened cream
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp rose water
- 1/4 tsp cardamon powder
- 1/8 tsp red/pink food colouring
For garnishing (optional)
- Silver leaf
- Pistachios, chopped
- Dried rose petals
Cooling time: 2 hours
Instructions
- Melt ghee in a medium frypan on low/medium heat. Once melted, toss in your desiccated coconut and toast for a couple of minutes.
- Add in milk, cream, and sugar and mix together for a couple more minutes.
- Sprinkle in cardamon powder and mix in again. Continue mixing on a low/medium heat until the mixture begins to clump together.
- Turn off the heat and separate the mixture into two portions. Allow to cool for a few minutes.
- Take one portion, and press it into a greased brownie tin/square shallow pan.
- With the other portion, place it in a small bowl. Flavour this with rose essence and add in a couple drops of pink food colouring. Mix well with a spatula. If the food colouring isn’t spreading evenly, it’s best to use your fingers to mix/knead this in.
- Press this layer onto of the previous layer applying firm pressure. Allow this to cool in the fridge for at least 2 hours to set.
- Remove from the fridge and remove the burfi from the baking tray. You may need to slide a knife along the sides of the pan to help the burfi from the pan, before flipping the pan over onto a chopping board.
- Decorate with silver foil, pistachios or rose petals, then slice the burfi into equal portions to serve.
Celebrate
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.