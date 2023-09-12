SBS Food

Spicy iced chocolate drink

Where chocolate originated from, in Central and South America, the first use of cocoa beans was to make a spicy drink, so I'm going back to the roots of the cocoa bean here. The chilli is optional, but I really like it in this drink. It adds a touch of warmth.

Three glasses sit on a round dark tray. The glasses are three-quarters filled with a chocolate drink, and each glass is garnished with a chocolate twirl.

Spicy iced chocolate drink. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    30 minutes

  • cook

    15 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 120 ml cooking cream
  • 60 ml full cream milk (A)
  • ½ bird’s eye chilli, including seeds
  • pinch ground cinnamon
  • 125 g good quality milk couverture chocolate
  • 250 ml full cream milk (B)
  • crushed ice, for serving

Instructions

  1. Place the cream, chilli, milk (A) and cinnamon into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
  2. Remove from the heat, cover the saucepan with the lid and allow to infuse for 10 minutes.
  3. Bring back to the boil, then strain over the chocolate, removing the chilli. Whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and combined.
  4. Add the milk (B) and mix to combine.
  5. Divide the mixture between four glasses of crushed ice.

Serving Suggestion
Serve with a scoop of ice-cream and Kirsten’s
Chocolate Garnish
.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Published 12 September 2023 3:38pm
By Kirsten Tibballs
Source: SBS

