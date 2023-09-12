Spicy iced chocolate drink

Bring back to the boil, then strain over the chocolate, removing the chilli. Whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and combined.

Remove from the heat, cover the saucepan with the lid and allow to infuse for 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.