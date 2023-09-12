Spicy iced chocolate drink

serves
4
prep
30 minutes
cook
15 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 120 ml cooking cream
- 60 ml full cream milk (A)
- ½ bird’s eye chilli, including seeds
- pinch ground cinnamon
- 125 g good quality milk couverture chocolate
- 250 ml full cream milk (B)
- crushed ice, for serving
Instructions
- Place the cream, chilli, milk (A) and cinnamon into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Remove from the heat, cover the saucepan with the lid and allow to infuse for 10 minutes.
- Bring back to the boil, then strain over the chocolate, removing the chilli. Whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and combined.
- Add the milk (B) and mix to combine.
- Divide the mixture between four glasses of crushed ice.
Serving Suggestion
Serve with a scoop of ice-cream and Kirsten’s .
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.