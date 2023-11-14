SBS Food

Caribbean

Trinidadian grilled bread (bakes)

Grill these yeasted flatbreads at your next barbecue.

Six round flatbreads with charry grill marks sit in a container that's lined with a bright red-orange cloth.

Credit: Planet BBQ

  • makes

    8

  • prep

    1 hour

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 3 tsp active dry yeast
  • 3 tsp sugar
  • 2 tbsp + 1 tsp (42 g) unsalted butter, melted (slightly cooled), plus more for brushing the bakes
  • 2 cups unbleached plain (all-purpose) flour, plus more as needed
  • ½ cup whole wheat flour (or more white flour)
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1¼ tsp sea salt
  • 1½ tbsp toasted sesame seeds (optional)
Rising time: 1 hour.

Instructions

  1. At least 2 hours before you plan to grill, make the dough for the bakes: Combine the yeast, sugar, and ½ cup warm water in a large bowl and stir until the yeast and sugar dissolve. Let the yeast mixture stand until foamy, 5 to 10 minutes, then stir in ¾ cup of warm water and cooled melted butter.
  2. Place the flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl and whisk to mix. Make a well in the center and add the yeast mixture. Stir with a wooden spoon. Once the dough begins to come together in a shaggy mass, use your hands to knead it until smooth and elastic, forming a stiff but moist dough, adding more flour as necessary (you can also make the dough in a food processor or mixer fitted with a dough hook). The dough should be moister than conventional bread dough but not so wet that you can’t roll it. Form the dough into a ball. Drizzle a little olive oil into a large glass bowl and add the dough ball, turning to coat the ball with oil. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, place it in a warm draft-free spot, and let the dough rise until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.
  3. Meanwhile, set up the grill for direct grilling and heat to high.
  4. Punch the dough down. Roll the dough into a thick rope. Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces and roll each into a ball. Dust the balls with flour. Working on a liberally floured work surface with a floured rolling pin, roll each dough ball out to a circle 13cm (5 inches) in diameter and 3-6 mm (¼ inch) thick.
  5. When ready to grill the bakes, brush and oil the grill gate. Lightly brush the top of the bakes with melted butter and arrange them, buttered side down, on the grill grate. Then brush the top side of the bake with butter.
  6. Grill the bakes until blistered and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes per side, turning them with a long spatula. Brush again with butter and sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired. Keep the bakes warm in a bread basket lined with a towel.

Note
Serve with
choka
(Trinidadian vegetable dip)

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 14 November 2023 5:05pm
By Steven Raichlen
Source: SBS

