Trinidadian vegetable dip with grilled flatbreads (choka with bakes)

Set up the grill for caveman-style grilling (grilling in the embers) and fan the coals to remove any loose ash. Alternatively, you can grill the vegetables over direct heat over a charcoal fire or on a gas grill.

Using the tip of a paring knife, make 4 small slits in each eggplant. Insert a half clove of garlic in each slit.

When ready to cook, place the eggplants in the coals and grill, turning with tongs, until the skin is charred all over and the flesh is very soft, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to cool. Trim the ends, then scrape off the charred skin. (It’s okay if some remains.)

Finely chop one of the scallion greens and set aside for a garnish (you need about 2 tablespoons). Grill the remaining scallions until charred, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to the cutting board to cool.

Grill the plum tomatoes and chilli until the skins are charred. Transfer to the cutting board to cool. Cut the chilli in half and remove the seeds.