የጋዛ ሁለት ዋነኛ ሆስፒታሎች በአዲስ ሕሙማን ላይ በራቸውን ዘጉ

Smoke billows from ruined buildings in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, Israel, 11 November 2023. More than 11,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Source: EPA / NEIL HALL/EPA