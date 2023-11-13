የጋዛ ሁለት ዋነኛ ሆስፒታሎች በአዲስ ሕሙማን ላይ በራቸውን ዘጉ

MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT

Smoke billows from ruined buildings in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, Israel, 11 November 2023. More than 11,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Source: EPA / NEIL HALL/EPA

የፌዴራል መንግሥቱ በዕገታ ማዕከል የነበሩ 80 ሰዎችን ለቀቀ

ታካይ ዜናዎች
  • የኦፕተስ ዋና ሥራ አስፈፃሚ የሕግ መወሰኛ ምክር ቤት መርማሪ ኮሚቴ ዘንድ ሊቀርቡ ነው
  • የኢትዮጵያ አየር መንገድ 10ኛ የጭነት ቦይንግ አውሮፕላን ተረከበ
  • ኢትዮጵያ ማሊን በሴቶች እግር ኳስ አሸነፈች
