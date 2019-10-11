“Emperor Haile Selassie followed the model of Emperor Menelik ensuring that Ethiopia should remain independent and dignified country.” - Gregory Copley
Gregory Copley (L), and Emperor Haile Selassie I (R) Source: Courtesy of SBS Amharic and WP
Published 11 October 2019 at 1:27pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Gregory Copley, President of the International Strategic Studies Association (ISSA) and Strategic adviser of the Crown Council of Ethiopia (CCE), talks about the role of CCE, Ethiopia and Australia relations, regional peace and security, and on current political development in Ethiopia.
Published 11 October 2019 at 1:27pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Share