ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ አማርኛ

“Emperor Haile Selassie followed the model of Emperor Menelik ensuring that Ethiopia should remain independent and dignified country.” - Gregory Copley

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ አማርኛ

Interview with Gregory Copley

Gregory Copley (L), and Emperor Haile Selassie I (R) Source: Courtesy of SBS Amharic and WP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 October 2019 at 1:27pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS

Gregory Copley, President of the International Strategic Studies Association (ISSA) and Strategic adviser of the Crown Council of Ethiopia (CCE), talks about the role of CCE, Ethiopia and Australia relations, regional peace and security, and on current political development in Ethiopia.

Published 11 October 2019 at 1:27pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Singer Sentayehu Belay II.jpg

"የሙዚቃዬ መነሻዬ አስቴር አወቀ ናት፤ከሙዚቃ መቼም አልለይም"ድምፃዊት ስንታየሁ በላይ

Singer Sentayehu Belay I.jpg

ወጣት ድምፃዊት ስንታየሁ በላይ፤ከፋና ራያ የባሕል ቡድን እስከ "ፀደይ" ገሚስ አልበም

Abune Musie.jpg

"እምነታችን የፀና ሆኖ እንድንጠብቅ አደራ እላለሁ፤እንኳን ሁላችንንም ለልደቱ አደረሰን"አቡነ ሙሴ

Melake Tsehai Mengistu.jpg

"የገናን በዓል ስናከብር አገራችን ኢትዮጵያን፣የተሰደዱትን፣መጠለያ አጥተውና ተቸግረው ያሉትን በፀሎት እያሰብን መሆን አለበት"መልአከ ፀሐይ መንግሥቱ