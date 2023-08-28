"ልዩነቶቻችንን አጥብበን፤ የጋራ አዲስ ዓመት በዓላችንን በጋራ እናክብር" የቪክቶሪያ ኢትዮጵያውያን ማኅበረሰብ ማኅበር አመራር አባላት

Comm Leaders.jpg

Nibret Alemu, President of the Ethiopian Community Association of Victoria (T-L), Elias Yemane, former Public Relations Officer of the Ethiopian Community Association of Victoria (T-R), Hailesemaet Merhatibeb, Secretary General of the Ethiopian Community Association of Victoria (B-L) and Genet Masresha, Public Relations Officer of the Ethiopian Community Association of Victoria (R). Credit: Alemu,Yemane,Merhatibeb, and Masresha.

የቀድሞውና የአዲሱ የቪክቶሪያ ኢትዮጵያውያን ማኅበረሰብ ማኅበር አመራ አባላት፤ አቶ ንብረት ዓለሙ (ፕሬዚደንት)፣ አቶ ኃይለሰማዕት መርሃጥበብ (ዋና ፀሐፊ)፣ ወ/ሮ ገነት ማስረሻ (የሕዝብ ግንኙነት ኃላፊ) እና አቶ ኤሊያስ የማነ (የቀድሞው የቪክቶሪያ ኢትዮጵያውያን ማኅበረሰብ ማኅበር ሕዝብ ግንኙነት ኃላፊ) ስለ ዘንድሮው የ2016 አዲስ ዓመት ቅበላ መሰናዶ ይናገራሉ።

አንኳሮች
  • ባሕላዊ ትዕይንቶችን ሜልበርን ውስጥ የማቅረብ ፋይዳዎችና የማንነት መገለጫዎች
  • የአገር ቤትና የአውስትራሊያ የዕንቁጣጣሽ በዓል ትውስታዎች
  • የአዲስ ዘመን ቅበላ ዋዜማ ዝግጅት ጥሪና መልካም ምኞቶች
ተጨማሪ ያድምጡ

"ለ2016 የሜልበርን ኢትዮጵያውያን አዲስ ዓመት ባሕላዊ ትዕይንት ተዘጋጅተናል" የቪክቶሪያ ኢትዮጵያውያን ማኅበረሰብ ማኅበር

