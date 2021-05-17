ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ አማርኛ

በቅጡ የማይታወቁና አውስትራሊያ ውስጥ ሁሉም ሾፌር ልብ ሊላቸው የሚገቡ የመንገድ ሕጎች

In Australia, waving while driving or resting your arms out of the car window is against the law, as is toothing your horn or flashing lights. Source: Getty

Published 17 May 2021 at 1:28pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
ታዝማኒያ ውስጥ መኪና እየነዱ በሞባይል ስልክዎ የGPS አቅጣጫ ጠቋሚ አፕስ መጠቀም ወይም እጅዎን መስኮት ላይ አሳርፈው ማሽከርከር ሕገ ወጥ መሆኑን ያውቃሉ? የአውስትራሊያ መንገዶች ላይ ሳያውቁ ሕግ ጥሰው አንዳይገኙ ለሎች እምብዛም ልብ የማይባሉ የመንገድ ሕጎችን እናጋራዎታለን።

