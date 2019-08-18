ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ አማርኛ

የአውስትራሊያ ነዋሪዎች የባህር ማዶ ገቢዎቻቸውን ለግብር ቢሮ እንዲያስታውቁ ማሳሰቢያ ተሰጠ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ አማርኛ

Families urged to report foreign incomes to Tax Office

The exterior of the Australian Government Taxation Office in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2019 at 4:26pm, updated 18 August 2019 at 4:28pm
By Alice Trenoweth-Creswell
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

በአዲሱ ዓለም አቀፍ የዳታ ልውውጥ ስምምነት፤ የአውስትራሊያ ግብር ቢሮ ድንበሮችን ተሻግሮ የግብር ግዴታቸውን የማይወጡ ግለሰቦችን ገቢ ለማሰስ አመቺ ሁኔታ ፈጥሮለታል። የአውስትራሊያ ግብር ቢሮ ከ65 አገራት ጋር የዳታ ልውውጥ ስምምነቶችን አድርጓል። ቢሮው ግብር ከፋዮች ከባሕር ማዶ ያገኟቸውን ገቢዎች ታክስ ሲያሰሩ ሪፖርት እንዲያደርጉ አሳስቧል።

Published 18 August 2019 at 4:26pm, updated 18 August 2019 at 4:28pm
By Alice Trenoweth-Creswell
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Singer Sentayehu Belay II.jpg

"የሙዚቃዬ መነሻዬ አስቴር አወቀ ናት፤ከሙዚቃ መቼም አልለይም"ድምፃዊት ስንታየሁ በላይ

Singer Sentayehu Belay I.jpg

ወጣት ድምፃዊት ስንታየሁ በላይ፤ከፋና ራያ የባሕል ቡድን እስከ "ፀደይ" ገሚስ አልበም

Abune Musie.jpg

"እምነታችን የፀና ሆኖ እንድንጠብቅ አደራ እላለሁ፤እንኳን ሁላችንንም ለልደቱ አደረሰን"አቡነ ሙሴ

Melake Tsehai Mengistu.jpg

"የገናን በዓል ስናከብር አገራችን ኢትዮጵያን፣የተሰደዱትን፣መጠለያ አጥተውና ተቸግረው ያሉትን በፀሎት እያሰብን መሆን አለበት"መልአከ ፀሐይ መንግሥቱ