ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ አማርኛ

የሐጅ ጉዞ ላይ የዕቀባ ጥሪ እየቀረበ ነው

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ አማርኛ

Call to boycott the Hajj pilgrimage

Muslim worshipers perform the evening prayers at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2019 at 12:27pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

በሚቀጥለው ወር ለዓመታዊው የሐጅ ጉዞ ከመላው ዓለም ከሁለት ሚሊየን በላይ ሙስሊሞች ወደ ሳዑዲ ከተማ መካ ይተምማሉ። አውስትራሊያን ጨምሮ ከእስልምና ማዕከላዊ ምሰሶዎች አንዱ የሆነው የሐጅ ጉዞ ላይ ዕቀባ እንዲደረግ ጥሪ እየቀረበ ነው።

Published 29 July 2019 at 12:27pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Singer Sentayehu Belay II.jpg

"የሙዚቃዬ መነሻዬ አስቴር አወቀ ናት፤ከሙዚቃ መቼም አልለይም"ድምፃዊት ስንታየሁ በላይ

Singer Sentayehu Belay I.jpg

ወጣት ድምፃዊት ስንታየሁ በላይ፤ከፋና ራያ የባሕል ቡድን እስከ "ፀደይ" ገሚስ አልበም

Abune Musie.jpg

"እምነታችን የፀና ሆኖ እንድንጠብቅ አደራ እላለሁ፤እንኳን ሁላችንንም ለልደቱ አደረሰን"አቡነ ሙሴ

Melake Tsehai Mengistu.jpg

"የገናን በዓል ስናከብር አገራችን ኢትዮጵያን፣የተሰደዱትን፣መጠለያ አጥተውና ተቸግረው ያሉትን በፀሎት እያሰብን መሆን አለበት"መልአከ ፀሐይ መንግሥቱ