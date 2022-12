امرأة تصارع الموت بعد تعرضها للحرق في باحة منزلها في ملبورن

Police forensics at a scene where a woman in her 30s was burned in the front yard of a Rivercoast Road home in the suburb of Werribee South in Melbourne, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A woman who police say was burned in the front yard of a home following a dispute is fighting for her life in a Melbourne hospital. (AAP Image/Con Chronis) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / CON CHRONIS/AAPIMAGE