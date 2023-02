مدينة جبلة غربي سوريا بقيت بمنأى عن الحرب لكن لم تنج من الزلزال

Earthquake victims in Iskenderun district of Hatay, one of the cities most affected by the earthquakes that hit Turkey, had a difficult night. People who could not enter their homes in the city where aftershocks continued, spent the night outside under the rainy cold weather and burned firewood on the streets to keep warm. While search and rescue operations with the participation of citizens continued under difficult conditions throughout the night, anxiety prevailed among those waiting for their relatives to be extracted from the rubble. Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. At least 2,921 have died in Turkey, while Syria toll stands at 1,444; WHO says deaths could pass 20,000. Difficult conditions frustrate rescue efforts after Turkey and Syria earthquakes as toll reaches 4,300. Photo by Serdar Özsoy/Depo Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Depo Photos/ABACA/PA/Alamy