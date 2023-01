ضربة موجعة لأوكرانيا: وزير الداخلية ونائبه بين 14 ضحية في حادث تحطم مروحية قرب كييف

epa10412943 The scene of a helicopter crash in Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 January 2023. At least 18 people died, including three children, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building in the city of Brovary, Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration wrote on telegram. 'Among them are Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovych, their assistants and the helicopter crew.', stated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO Source: EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA