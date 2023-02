زلزال القرن: 130 ألف امرأة حامل في سوريا بحاجة إلى دعم عاجل وفوري

A car is seen under the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) Source: AP / Ghaith Alsayed/AP