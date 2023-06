"فاجعة انسانية تتحملها كل دولة امتنعت عن مساعدة اللاجئين": غرق 78 طالب لجوء على ساحل اليونان

Paramedics carry an injured survivor of a shipwreck to an ambulance at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Authorities say at least 78 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank. Source: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis/AP