"اشترِ الآن وادفع لاحقاً": هل حان الوقت لتنظيم هذه الخدمة لإنقاذ الأستراليين من الديون؟

epa10133455 People walk in front of the large screen showing the latest stock exchange data, in Shanghai, China, 22 August 2022. Multiple stock market shares in the US, EU, and Asia-Pacific region fell on Monday. The exception is the Chinese market, where China’s central bank trimmed its one-year benchmark rates. Therefore, Shanghai Composite was higher by 0.61 percent, and Shenzhen Component rose by 1.19 percent. S&P 500 slipped to 1.22 percent, Nasdaq 100 futures fell to 1.57 percent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 321 points. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI Source: AAP