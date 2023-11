رئيس الوزراء الفلسطيني يجهش بالبكاء خلال اجتماع رسمي

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh attends a cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AP