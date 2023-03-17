'See it more than once': Director Frank Gilbert addresses criticism of his movie: Episode four

Mr Gilbert continues answering some questions raised by the audience about his film 'Journey of Eternity'.





He says he understands if some people don't like or disagree with some scenes and argue they are not representative of actual events.





He says people needed to see the movie twice or three times to understand its message but that he respects their opinions and views based on seeing it only once.



What hurts me most is when some people without seeing the movie, start criticising it, based on what they heard. Frank Gilbert

Mr Gilbert advises new Assyrian filmmakers to be patient and learn from others before attempting to make a film.





He said his golden rule was: "...study the field, gain academic and practical experience, start with the lowest job you are offered in the industry and gradually work your way up."



Finally, Mr Gilbert thanked SBS Assyrian for allowing him to express his vision and methods of execution of the story and said he hoped people would appreciate his work over time.



Frank Gilbert currently has started filming his next movie





