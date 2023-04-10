বঙ্গবাজার অগ্নিকাণ্ড: “নগর দুর্যোগ ব্যবস্থাপনায় আমরা এখনও সক্ষমতা অর্জন করতে পারি নি”

People look through burnt cloth materials for those that can still be used in the aftermath of the massive fire in Dhakas Bangabazar market. A massive blaze has gutted shops in Dhakas Bangabazar, one of the largest clothing markets in the country, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr . Emergency personnel from the Army, the Air Force and Border Guard Bangladesh joined forces with 50 Fire Service and Civil Defence units to try and tame the flames on Tuesday. The cause of the fire hasn't been announce yet. More than 18 people were injured in the accident. Among the injured are 5 from the fire service, one each from police and RAB, and 11 people from Bangabazar shop owners and employees. Out of them, 4 are under treatment in Dhaka Medical and one in Burn Unit. (Photo by Piyas Biswas / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA