বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ১৫ এপ্রিল, ২০২৩

Bengali New Year's Day Celebration in Dhaka, Bangladesh - 14 Apr 2023

Bangladeshi people participate in a colorful rally with a cartoon of an elephant and a goat to celebrate the first day of the Bengali New Year or Pohela Boishakh in Dhaka. This celebration is locally known as "Pohela/ Poila Boishakh" where "Pohela/ Poila" stands for "First" and "Boishakh" refers to the name of the first month of the Bengali calendar. This celebration encompasses colorful processions, concerts, traditional fairs, etc. The colorful procession usually arranged by the students of the Art Faculty of Dhaka University is locally known as "Mangol Shuvajatra" which is marked as a world heritage by the UNESCO. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবরগুলো শুনতে উপরের অডিও প্লেয়ারে ক্লিক করুন।

এসবিএস বাংলার অনুষ্ঠান শুনুন রেডিওতে, এসবিএস বাংলা রেডিও অ্যাপ-এ এবং আমাদের ওয়েবসাইটে, প্রতি সোম ও শনিবার সন্ধ্যা ৬টা থেকে ৭টা পর্যন্ত।

রেডিও অনুষ্ঠান পরেও শুনতে পারবেন, ভিজিট করুন: 
এসবিএস বাংলা।


আমাদেরকে অনুসরণ করুন 
ফেসবুকে।


আরো দেখুন

'অস্ট্রেলিয়া যেন একটা দেশের মধ্যে অনেকগুলো দেশ'

সেনসাস ২০২১: বহুসাংস্কৃতিক দেশ অস্ট্রেলিয়ার মানুষের বৈচিত্র্যের প্রতিফলন

সুখী জনসংখ্যার দেশ হিসেবে অস্ট্রেলিয়া দ্বাদশ স্থানে, নিউজিল্যান্ড নবম

এসবিএস বাংলা ফেসবুক নীতিমালা

নয় বছর আগে যারা জলবায়ু পরিবর্তন নিয়ে সন্দেহ করেছিলেন, তাদের মতের কি পরিবর্তন হয়েছে?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Hacker

অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় পরিচয় চুরি হওয়া থেকে যেভাবে নিজেকে রক্ষা করবেন

APARTMENT HOUSING STOCK

বাড়ি ভাড়া বেড়ে যাওয়ায় সমস্যায় পড়েছেন ‘এসেনশিয়াল ওয়ার্কার’রা

work composite my ramadan

“পানিও না?!”: রমজান এবং কাজ

ELECTRIC VEHICLE STOCK

স্থানীয় কাউন্সিলগুলো অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় আরও সাশ্রয়ী মূল্যের ইলেকট্রিক গাড়ি সরবরাহের আহবান জানিয়েছে