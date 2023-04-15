বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ১৫ এপ্রিল, ২০২৩

Bangladeshi people participate in a colorful rally with a cartoon of an elephant and a goat to celebrate the first day of the Bengali New Year or Pohela Boishakh in Dhaka. This celebration is locally known as "Pohela/ Poila Boishakh" where "Pohela/ Poila" stands for "First" and "Boishakh" refers to the name of the first month of the Bengali calendar. This celebration encompasses colorful processions, concerts, traditional fairs, etc. The colorful procession usually arranged by the students of the Art Faculty of Dhaka University is locally known as "Mangol Shuvajatra" which is marked as a world heritage by the UNESCO. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP