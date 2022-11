বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২২

Workers of Olio Apparels Limited block roads demanding payment of their due salaries and wages, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 1, 2022. Several hundred apparel workers have blocked Dhaka’s Arambag intersection since Tuesday morning , pressing their five-point demand including payment of their due salaries and wages. Workers of Olio Apparels Limited staged sit-in on the Arambag-Kamlapur road on 8:00am and began demonstration pressing home their demands. Source: ABACA / Suvra Kanti Das/ABACA/PA/Alamy/AAP