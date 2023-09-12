এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ১২ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৩

Members of the Special Emergency and Immediate Response Unit of the Community of Madrid (ERICAM) participate in the rescue of a woman, victim of the earthquake in Morocco, on September 11, 2023, in Talat N'yakoub, province of Al Haouz, region of Marrakech-Safi (Morocco). The team is composed of thirty people belonging to the Fire Department of the Community of Madrid, SUMMA112, canine guides and four rescue dogs. The earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the open Richter scale shook the country on the night of September 8 and the number of victims it has caused, according to the count carried out until 10.00 local time (GMT 1), to 2,681 dead and 2,501 injured, according to the last note of the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior. Photo by Fernando Sanchez/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: AAP / Europa Press/ABACA/PA/Alamy