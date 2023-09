এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ২১ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৩

epa10868868 Indian policemen secure the premises around the Canadian embassy in New Delhi, India, 19 September 2023. India asks a Canadian diplomat to leave country after Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat in a diplomatic row, after Canadian Prime Minster Trudeau accused India of involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was shot dead outside of a Sikh temple on 18 June 2023 in Surrey, Canada. According to the press release by the India Ministry of External Affairs, India rejects all allegations by Canada and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA Source: AAP / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA