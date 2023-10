ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৩

Army personnel of Gorkha Regiment clean the garbage on the bank of the river Ganges in Kolkata as they take part in "Swachh Bharat Mission" (cleanliness drive led by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi). Citizens of India take part in the cleanliness drive led by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi ahead of Gandhi Jayanti to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (anti colonial nationalist). People from various field, join this mission with a promise to keep the environment clean. (Photo by Jit Chattopadhyay / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA