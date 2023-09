ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ২২ মে, ২০২৩

A man shows an INR 2,000 Indian currency banknote in Mumbai, India, 20 May 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 19 May announced the withdrawal of 2000 Indian Rupees (24.5 USD) banknotes from circulation in pursuance of the central bank's 'Clean Note Policy' and said the existing 2000 Indian Rupees notes will continue to be legal tender. However, the central bank encouraged the public to deposit or exchange these notes by 30 September 2023. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI Source: AAP / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA