ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ১৫ মে, ২০২৩

Indian Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (L) shares sweets with Siddaramaiah (R) during Congress Party press conference and celebrations the party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly Election, Bangalore, India, 13 May 2023. The Congress party set to take power in Indian state of Karnataka assembly elections with an absolute majority of 137 seats, leaving the ruling Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) far behind in the 224-member assembly. EPA/JAGADEESH NV Source: AAP / JAGADEESH NV/EPA