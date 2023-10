ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ৯ অক্টোবর, ২০২৩

epa10908300 Indian Air Force aircrafts perform a flyby during an air show held to mark the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the at the Sangam River, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology - Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 08 October 2023. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA Source: AAP / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA