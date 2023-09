এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ১০ মে, ২০২৩

E. Jean Carroll (C) leaves a federal court house after the jury found that former president Donald J. Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming her but not liable for raping her in the sexual assault and defamation civil lawsuit Carroll had brought against him in New York, New York, USA, 09 May 2023. Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a New York department store in the 1990s and the jury in its verdict awarded her $5 million USD (4.5 million euro) for damages. EPA/JUSTIN LANE Source: AAP / JUSTIN LANE/EPA