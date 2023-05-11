এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ১১ মে, ২০২৩

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police after violent protests broke out across the country following arrest of Imran Khan, former PM and head of opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, in Peshawar, KPK province, Pakistan, 10 May 2023. At least four people died and dozens more were injured 09 May in disturbances across Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, spokespeople for his PTI party said. The government shut down Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube in much of the country, blocking both the internet and mobile data. Authorities suspended the right of assembly in capital Islamabad and throughout Khan's native province of Punjab. Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary law enforcement corps, on 09 May apprehended former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, while he was attending a bail hearing at the court in Islamabad. Khan, who had been ousted from his position as Prime Minister by parliament in a vote of no-confidence, is currently facing multiple charges of corruption and terrorism. EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB Source: AAP / ARSHAD ARBAB/EPA